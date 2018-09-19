Reckitt Benckiser Group (RB) PT Raised to GBX 6,400 at UBS Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from GBX 6,000 ($78.16) to GBX 6,400 ($83.37) in a research report issued on Monday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,650 ($99.65) price target (up previously from GBX 7,200 ($93.79)) on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 7,600 ($99.00) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 4,500 ($58.62) to GBX 5,100 ($66.43) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 6,400 ($83.37) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reckitt Benckiser Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 7,100 ($92.48).

Shares of RB stock opened at GBX 6,732 ($87.69) on Monday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of GBX 5,562 ($72.45) and a one year high of GBX 8,110.43 ($105.65).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers products for the treatment of analgesic and gastro-intestinal problems, sore throat, cough, pain, and flu, as well as wellness products in sexual wellbeing, footcare, vitamins, and supplements under the Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Scholl/Amopé, and Strepsils brand names.

