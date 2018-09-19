Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (LON: GSK) in the last few weeks:

9/18/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,600 ($20.84) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/17/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

9/11/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,750 ($22.80) price target on by analysts at BNP Paribas. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/10/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,000 ($13.03) price target on by analysts at Societe Generale. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/10/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 1,700 ($22.14) price target on the stock.

9/10/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

9/7/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 1,775 ($23.12) to GBX 1,725 ($22.47). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/6/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a GBX 1,525 ($19.86) price target on the stock.

8/30/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline was downgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 1,700 ($22.14) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 1,630 ($21.23).

8/23/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 1,790 ($23.32) price target on the stock.

8/21/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 1,600 ($20.84) price target on the stock.

8/16/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,775 ($23.12) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/15/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,900 ($24.75) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/15/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 1,630 ($21.23) price target on the stock.

8/15/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

8/10/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

8/7/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

8/7/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

8/3/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,600 ($20.84) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/1/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

8/1/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 1,790 ($23.32) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 1,790 ($23.32).

7/31/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,525 ($19.86) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/30/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,440 ($18.76) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/30/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,750 ($22.80) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 1,700 ($22.14) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 1,600 ($20.84).

7/27/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 2,000 ($26.05) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/26/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,550 ($20.19) price target on by analysts at Cfra. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/26/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

7/26/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 1,450 ($18.89) to GBX 1,600 ($20.84). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/26/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

7/26/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline was upgraded by analysts at Shore Capital from an “average” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 41.74 ($0.54) price target on the stock.

7/25/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,790 ($23.32) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/23/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,550 ($20.19) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/23/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,900 ($24.75) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/23/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 1,600 ($20.84) price target on the stock.

7/23/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,750 ($22.80) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/23/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

GSK traded up GBX 14 ($0.18) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,500.80 ($19.55). The stock had a trading volume of 3,668,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,120,000. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,235.20 ($16.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,724.50 ($22.46).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be given a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 1.23%.

In other news, insider David Redfern sold 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,575 ($20.52), for a total value of £30,318.75 ($39,492.97). Also, insider Philip R. Hampton purchased 2,810 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,557 ($20.28) per share, for a total transaction of £43,751.70 ($56,990.62). Insiders acquired a total of 2,834 shares of company stock worth $4,412,402 over the last quarter.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

