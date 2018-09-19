REBL Price Hits $0.0074 (REBL)

REBL (CURRENCY:REBL) traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. One REBL token can now be bought for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Over the last week, REBL has traded 20.2% lower against the US dollar. REBL has a market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $1,326.00 worth of REBL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get REBL alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005070 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003252 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015880 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000310 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00269174 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00150944 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000207 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $427.50 or 0.06759005 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008294 BTC.

REBL Profile

REBL’s launch date was November 4th, 2017. REBL’s total supply is 326,480,305 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,300,912 tokens. The Reddit community for REBL is /r/RebelliousCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . REBL’s official Twitter account is @RebelliousCoin . REBL’s official website is www.rebellious.io

Buying and Selling REBL

REBL can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REBL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REBL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REBL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for REBL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REBL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.