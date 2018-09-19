Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (RETA) Position Lifted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) by 30.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 473.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 16,458 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $497,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares during the period. 46.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Leerink Swann boosted their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Reata Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

RETA opened at $90.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.30 and a beta of 2.68. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $19.31 and a 1 year high of $93.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.47.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $7.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.11 million. research analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Edward Bass bought 888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.34 per share, for a total transaction of $69,565.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,037,878.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elaine Castellanos sold 7,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total value of $372,742.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,113.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 31.69% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to address serious and life-threatening diseases with therapies by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome; and for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease.

