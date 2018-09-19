Rcoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $0.00 (RCN)

Rcoin (CURRENCY:RCN) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. Rcoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of Rcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Rcoin has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

APIS (APIS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000860 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005762 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000264 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000362 BTC.

About Rcoin

Rcoin (CRYPTO:RCN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2017. Rcoin’s official website is www.rcoineu.com . Rcoin’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token

Rcoin Coin Trading

Rcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

