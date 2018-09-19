RBC Bearings Incorporated (ROLL) CEO Sells $1,455,602.94 in Stock

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 9,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.59, for a total value of $1,455,602.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael J. Hartnett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 17th, Michael J. Hartnett sold 6,564 shares of RBC Bearings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.24, for a total value of $992,739.36.

On Wednesday, September 19th, Michael J. Hartnett sold 21,730 shares of RBC Bearings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.31, for a total value of $3,287,966.30.

On Thursday, September 13th, Michael J. Hartnett sold 1,500 shares of RBC Bearings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total value of $226,005.00.

On Friday, September 14th, Michael J. Hartnett sold 20,718 shares of RBC Bearings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total value of $3,127,382.10.

On Friday, September 7th, Michael J. Hartnett sold 15,978 shares of RBC Bearings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total value of $2,460,452.22.

On Monday, September 10th, Michael J. Hartnett sold 5,500 shares of RBC Bearings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.04, for a total value of $847,220.00.

On Thursday, August 9th, Michael J. Hartnett sold 31,097 shares of RBC Bearings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.27, for a total value of $4,361,976.19.

On Friday, August 10th, Michael J. Hartnett sold 33,104 shares of RBC Bearings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total value of $4,643,167.04.

On Tuesday, August 7th, Michael J. Hartnett sold 15,255 shares of RBC Bearings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $2,163,464.10.

On Wednesday, August 8th, Michael J. Hartnett sold 26,322 shares of RBC Bearings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total value of $3,690,081.18.

ROLL traded down $1.53 on Wednesday, reaching $150.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,169. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.50. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1 year low of $111.61 and a 1 year high of $156.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 5.79.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $176.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.32 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 13.51%. RBC Bearings’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROLL shares. BidaskClub upgraded RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on RBC Bearings in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 15.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 3.8% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares during the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in RBC Bearings in the second quarter valued at about $458,000. Finally, Port Capital LLC boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 8.7% in the second quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 136,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,636,000 after purchasing an additional 10,955 shares during the last quarter. 96.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

