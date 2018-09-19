Rayonier Advanced Materials (RYAM) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. operates as a global supplier of cellulose specialties products, a natural polymer for the chemical industry. Its products include cellulose specialties primarily used in dissolving chemical applications; commodity viscose used in the manufacture of textiles for clothing and other fabrics, and in non-woven applications; absorbent materials comprising fibers for absorbent hygiene products and other products. Rayonier’s products are used in a wide range of industrial and consumer products such as filters, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals. The Company’s production facilities are located primarily in Jesup, Georgia, and Fernandina Beach, Florida. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. “

RYAM has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

RYAM traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.33. 1,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 829,021. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a twelve month low of $13.31 and a twelve month high of $22.96. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $542.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 169.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 3.9% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 65,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 8.1% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 37,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 19.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 11.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 3.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 104,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 3,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, and Pulp & Paper segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as cigarette filters, liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

