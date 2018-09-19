Raymond James & Associates Has $12.89 Million Stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 125,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,677 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $12,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at $530,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 13.7% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 40.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,508,000 after buying an additional 17,779 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SMH opened at $106.04 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $89.46 and a 1-year high of $114.55.

