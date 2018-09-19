Raymond B. Ostroski Sells 5,000 Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN) Stock

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) VP Raymond B. Ostroski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $193,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,355. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of SHEN opened at $38.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 149.23 and a beta of 0.44. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $29.92 and a 1 year high of $41.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $154.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.83 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 12.60%. equities analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SHEN. TheStreet upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. B. Riley began coverage on Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shenandoah Telecommunications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 136,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,899,000 after acquiring an additional 26,140 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $352,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 4,508 shares in the last quarter. 46.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated and unregulated telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers in central and western Virginia, south-central Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Ohio.

