Radius Health (RDUS) Trading 5.3% Higher

Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS)’s share price traded up 5.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.65 and last traded at $18.44. 950,710 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 841,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.51.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Radius Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

The stock has a market cap of $827.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 5.39.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $22.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 million. Radius Health had a negative net margin of 444.70% and a negative return on equity of 110.71%. equities analysts predict that Radius Health Inc will post -5.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech acquired 169,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.83 per share, with a total value of $3,527,831.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,460,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,580,817.79. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech purchased 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,179,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,590,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,498,923.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 389,363 shares of company stock worth $8,675,131 over the last ninety days. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Radius Health by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Radius Health by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 41,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Radius Health by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Radius Health by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd now owns 22,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 5,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Radius Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000.

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat breast cancer.

