RADCOM Ltd. (RDCM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of RADCOM in a report on Friday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of RADCOM from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of RADCOM from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of RADCOM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of RADCOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd.

Get RADCOM alerts:

Shares of RADCOM stock opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. RADCOM has a fifty-two week low of $11.28 and a fifty-two week high of $22.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.87 and a beta of -0.18.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. RADCOM had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $10.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 million.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of RADCOM during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 37,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 9,280 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 84,300 shares during the period. 25.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RADCOM Company Profile

RADCOM Ltd. provides service assurance and customer experience management solutions for communication service providers (CSPs). Its carrier-grade solutions support mobile and fixed networks, and scale to terabit data bandwidths to enable data analytics. The company offers solutions for virtualized infrastructure and next-generation networks.

Featured Article: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for RADCOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADCOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.