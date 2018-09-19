R Jeffrey Bailly Sells 2,194 Shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (UFPT) Stock

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) insider R Jeffrey Bailly sold 2,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $79,971.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 508,901 shares in the company, valued at $18,549,441.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

R Jeffrey Bailly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 10th, R Jeffrey Bailly sold 3,443 shares of UFP Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $122,605.23.

On Friday, September 7th, R Jeffrey Bailly sold 15,110 shares of UFP Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total value of $536,707.20.

On Tuesday, September 4th, R Jeffrey Bailly sold 5,083 shares of UFP Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $181,513.93.

On Friday, August 31st, R Jeffrey Bailly sold 20,941 shares of UFP Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $743,405.50.

NASDAQ UFPT opened at $36.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.84 million, a PE ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 0.05. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $37.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.50 million. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 6.17%. sell-side analysts expect that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UFPT. ValuEngine raised UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, September 1st. Taglich Brothers reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered UFP Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its position in UFP Technologies by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 711,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,936,000 after acquiring an additional 39,090 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in UFP Technologies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 569,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,557,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in UFP Technologies by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 551,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,283,000 after acquiring an additional 161,336 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in UFP Technologies by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,515,000 after acquiring an additional 30,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in UFP Technologies by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 246,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,610,000 after acquiring an additional 24,376 shares in the last quarter. 68.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. The company offers medical devices and components, disposable wound care components, automotive interior trims, athletic paddings, abrasive nail files and other beauty aids, air filtration products, high-temperature insulations, military uniform and gear components, and cushion packaging products.

