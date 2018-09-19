R Arthur Seaver, Jr. Sells 18,000 Shares of Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (SFST) Stock

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) CEO R Arthur Seaver, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.68, for a total value of $750,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,870,431.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:SFST opened at $40.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.83 and a 52 week high of $48.75.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 21.88%. equities research analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SFST shares. Sandler O’Neill downgraded Southern First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Southern First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Southern First Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Southern First Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 25.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 14.8% during the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 9,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 9,517.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 9,422 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 420.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 7,996 shares during the period. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

