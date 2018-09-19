Quixant (QXT) Receives “Corporate” Rating from FinnCap

Quixant (LON:QXT)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reiterated by research analysts at FinnCap in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Peel Hunt started coverage on shares of Quixant in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 500 ($6.51) target price for the company.

Shares of QXT stock opened at GBX 479 ($6.24) on Wednesday. Quixant has a 52 week low of GBX 4.10 ($0.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 480 ($6.25).

Quixant Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies PC based computer systems for the gaming industry worldwide. The company designs, develops, and delivers electronic displays into the industrial marketplace; and distributes and delivers monitors. Its gaming platforms include QMax-1, QX-50, QX-40, QXi-6000, QXi-4000, QXi-300, QXi-307, QXi-306, and QXi-200; and gaming monitors comprise ultra high definition, curved, button decks, and standard gaming monitors.

