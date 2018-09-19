Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX) Position Lifted by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 294.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,392 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $9,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 17,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,132,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Piermont Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Piermont Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Everett Cunningham sold 40,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $4,516,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,589 shares in the company, valued at $8,801,968. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on DGX shares. Morgan Stanley raised Quest Diagnostics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Evercore ISI raised Quest Diagnostics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. William Blair upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Argus set a $120.00 price objective on Quest Diagnostics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.24.

DGX stock opened at $107.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.75. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a twelve month low of $90.10 and a twelve month high of $116.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 5th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.04%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing information and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Diagnostic Information Services business segment develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, gene-based and esoteric testing, anatomic pathology, and other diagnostic information services.

