Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases Shares of 5,076 Associated Banc Corp (ASB)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,076 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 17.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,958,614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,721,000 after buying an additional 2,172,022 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 174.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,615,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,988,000 after buying an additional 1,660,733 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 10.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,850,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $294,483,000 after buying an additional 1,088,186 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 1,196.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 496,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,564,000 after buying an additional 458,510 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 151.7% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 700,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,124,000 after buying an additional 422,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Shares of ASB stock opened at $26.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Associated Banc Corp has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $29.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.91.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 20.00%. The firm had revenue of $319.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Associated Banc Corp will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 31st. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.47%.

In other Associated Banc news, insider David L. Stein sold 5,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $138,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,271.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy J. Lau sold 19,834 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total value of $556,938.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,271.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,675 shares of company stock valued at $1,135,267. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $29.50 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Associated Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.61.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses primarily in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB).

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.