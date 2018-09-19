Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys New Position in Uniti Group Inc (UNIT)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 6,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 16,322.2% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,876 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, Homrich & Berg bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

UNIT stock opened at $20.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.04. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.76. Uniti Group Inc has a 1-year low of $13.81 and a 1-year high of $23.42.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $247.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.07 million. Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 1.45% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Uniti Group Inc will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is 95.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNIT shares. BidaskClub cut Uniti Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 1st. Citigroup lowered Uniti Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine lowered Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Uniti Group in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Uniti Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of June 30, 2018, Uniti owns 5.4 million fiber strand miles, approximately 770 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

