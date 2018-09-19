Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys New Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter worth approximately $218,345,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 1,181.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,380,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,790,000 after buying an additional 2,194,301 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 11.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,400,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,481,000 after buying an additional 1,846,433 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 42.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,111,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,715,000 after buying an additional 1,808,597 shares during the period. Finally, Security Capital Research & Management Inc. grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 95.5% during the second quarter. Security Capital Research & Management Inc. now owns 3,339,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,081,000 after buying an additional 1,631,925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMH. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Mizuho set a $25.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $25.00 to $22.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Shares of AMH stock opened at $22.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $18.39 and a twelve month high of $23.34.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $264.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.89 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 1.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.61%.

In related news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson purchased 217,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.93 per share, with a total value of $4,975,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephanie G. Heim sold 24,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $572,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,450,000 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 26.52% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

