Quark Price Up 59.9% This Week (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. Quark has a total market cap of $2.76 million and $719.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quark coin can now be purchased for $0.0108 or 0.00000167 BTC on major exchanges including Bittylicious, Cryptopia and FreiExchange. During the last seven days, Quark has traded 59.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00011409 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000040 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000499 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Quark Profile

Quark is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 256,493,017 coins. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc

Quark Coin Trading

Quark can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, FreiExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

