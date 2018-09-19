Qiagen (QGEN) Rating Reiterated by Commerzbank

Qiagen (NASDAQ:QGEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Commerzbank in a research note issued on Monday.

QGEN has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Qiagen from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Qiagen from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Qiagen stock opened at $38.12 on Monday. Qiagen has a twelve month low of $30.20 and a twelve month high of $39.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 4.59.

Qiagen (NASDAQ:QGEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $377.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.89 million. Qiagen had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 11.74%. research analysts predict that Qiagen will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exane Asset Management boosted its position in Qiagen by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 761,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,296,000 after buying an additional 110,651 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Qiagen by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 126,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after buying an additional 71,029 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qiagen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,147,000. Sandler Capital Management boosted its position in Qiagen by 113.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 744,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,917,000 after buying an additional 396,080 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Qiagen by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 13,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN N.V. (QIAGEN) is a holding company. The Company is engaged in providing Sample to Insight solutions that transform biological samples into molecular insights. Its Sample to Insight solutions integrate sample and assay technologies, bioinformatics and automation systems. Its sample technologies are used for isolating and preparing deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA), ribonucleic acid (RNA) and proteins from blood or other liquids, tissue, plants or other materials.

