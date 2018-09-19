QCR Holdings, Inc. (QCRH) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 21st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Wednesday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 20th.

QCR has increased its dividend by an average of 33.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. QCR has a payout ratio of 7.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect QCR to earn $3.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.5%.

NASDAQ:QCRH opened at $42.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. QCR has a 12-month low of $40.40 and a 12-month high of $49.70. The stock has a market cap of $668.87 million, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.38.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). QCR had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.58 million. research analysts anticipate that QCR will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

QCRH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut QCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. ValuEngine cut QCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of QCR in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.60.

In related news, CEO Thomas D. Budd sold 856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $42,372.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,227.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

