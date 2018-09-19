Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Watts Water Technologies Inc Lifted by Boenning Scattergood (WTS)

Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) – Analysts at Boenning Scattergood raised their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report issued on Friday, September 14th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Connors now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.93. Boenning Scattergood currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.08 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $407.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

Shares of WTS opened at $82.00 on Monday. Watts Water Technologies has a one year low of $66.40 and a one year high of $93.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.81%.

In related news, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 10,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $870,598.05. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 39,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,873.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 11,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total transaction of $942,374.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,948,281.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,266 shares of company stock valued at $2,661,929 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Watts Water Technologies by 9.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,546,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,466,000 after acquiring an additional 385,696 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Watts Water Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,014,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,822,000 after acquiring an additional 9,713 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Watts Water Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 952,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Watts Water Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 866,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Watts Water Technologies by 6.3% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 795,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,332,000 after acquiring an additional 46,961 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. It offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

