Putnam Investments LLC Sells 2,510 Shares of Fortinet Inc (FTNT)

Putnam Investments LLC trimmed its position in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,595 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,510 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $20,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the first quarter worth $114,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in Fortinet by 4,071.4% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fortinet during the second quarter worth $208,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Fortinet during the second quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Fortinet during the second quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FTNT. UBS Group lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered Fortinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fortinet from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.45.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 165,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total value of $12,173,225.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,694,500 shares in the company, valued at $491,577,135. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ming Hsieh sold 7,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $599,782.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 180,570 shares of company stock valued at $13,358,587. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $88.43 on Wednesday. Fortinet Inc has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $91.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 170.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.62.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.22. Fortinet had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $441.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, automated, and integrated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and WAN acceleration; and FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of products, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solution for enterprises and service providers.

