Putnam Investments LLC Purchases 121,246 Shares of Service Co. International (SCI)

Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 447,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121,246 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $16,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in Service Co. International in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC bought a new stake in Service Co. International in the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Service Co. International in the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000. TLP Group LLC boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 46,069.2% in the 1st quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,989 shares during the period. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new stake in Service Co. International in the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on SCI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Service Co. International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Service Co. International from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

NYSE:SCI opened at $43.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $33.16 and a fifty-two week high of $43.23.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $796.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.56 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 23.37% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.87%.

In other news, Director W Blair Waltrip sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $2,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 616,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,190,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael R. Webb sold 214,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $8,301,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 386,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,001,450.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 845,985 shares of company stock valued at $33,859,909. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.