Pure Storage (PSTG) Given “Buy” Rating at Bank of America

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Bank of America in a report released on Wednesday. They presently have a $33.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Bank of America’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PSTG. Citigroup increased their price target on Pure Storage to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Pure Storage from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Pure Storage from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Pure Storage from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.24.

Shares of PSTG traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.32. 42,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,272,681. Pure Storage has a 52 week low of $14.43 and a 52 week high of $29.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.75 and a beta of 1.32.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 30.56% and a negative net margin of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $308.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Pure Storage will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President David Hatfield sold 4,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.41, for a total transaction of $116,183.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Colgrove sold 3,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $80,146.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,265,824 shares of company stock worth $146,894,805. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. FMR LLC raised its stake in Pure Storage by 66.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,114,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,940,000 after buying an additional 6,055,122 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 4,195.3% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,803,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,537 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 4,922.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,651,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,446 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 175.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,480,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 165.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,322,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack, a converged infrastructure solution.

