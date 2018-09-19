Pundi X Trading Up 0.7% Over Last 7 Days (NPXS)

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 19th. One Pundi X token can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, LATOKEN, Allbit and Coinrail. Pundi X has a market cap of $150.60 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pundi X has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005046 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003233 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000308 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00265631 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00150164 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000204 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $405.92 or 0.06315738 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008227 BTC.

About Pundi X

Pundi X’s launch date was September 27th, 2017. Pundi X’s total supply is 280,255,193,861 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,288,149,315 tokens. Pundi X’s official message board is medium.com/pundix . Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pundi X’s official website is pundix.com

Buying and Selling Pundi X

Pundi X can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Tokenomy, Tidex, Bitbns, LATOKEN, Radar Relay, Coinnest, ABCC, Binance, Indodax, Sistemkoin, Allbit, Hotbit, CoinBene, Coinrail and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X using one of the exchanges listed above.

