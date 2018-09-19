PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) Stake Lifted by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,500 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $9,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PHM. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in PulteGroup by 2,993.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,059,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,688,000 after buying an additional 5,863,443 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in PulteGroup by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,663,327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,320,000 after buying an additional 1,039,931 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PulteGroup by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,812,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,614,000 after buying an additional 1,007,452 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in PulteGroup by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,960,945 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,877,000 after buying an additional 818,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,944,000. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Shares of PHM stock opened at $26.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $35.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.04.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.15. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 18th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 16.44%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research downgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Mizuho downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a $30.00 price objective on PulteGroup and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.93.

In related news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total transaction of $144,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,931,765.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company is involved in the acquisition and development of land primarily for residential purposes; and the construction of housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods names.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.