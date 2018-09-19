Pulse (PULSE) Trading 11.4% Higher This Week

Pulse (CURRENCY:PULSE) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. Pulse has a total market capitalization of $65,141.00 and $0.00 worth of Pulse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pulse coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pulse has traded up 11.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pulse Coin Profile

Pulse is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256D hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2015. Pulse’s total supply is 14,298,972 coins. Pulse’s official Twitter account is @PulseCrypto . Pulse’s official website is pulseproject.pw

Pulse Coin Trading

Pulse can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pulse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pulse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pulse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

