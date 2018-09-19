Publica (PBL) Price Tops $0.0719 on Exchanges

Publica (CURRENCY:PBL) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 19th. Publica has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and $9,493.00 worth of Publica was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Publica has traded down 3% against the US dollar. One Publica token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0719 or 0.00001143 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Kucoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005054 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003241 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015893 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000307 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00267968 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00150188 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000204 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $417.94 or 0.06631366 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008276 BTC.

Publica Token Profile

Publica was first traded on August 11th, 2017. Publica’s total supply is 33,787,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,582,933 tokens. The Reddit community for Publica is /r/publicaio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Publica’s official Twitter account is @PublicaIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Publica’s official message board is medium.com/publicaio . Publica’s official website is publica.io

Publica Token Trading

Publica can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Publica directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Publica should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Publica using one of the exchanges listed above.

