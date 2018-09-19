Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Trims Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.08% of Booking worth $78,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Booking in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Booking by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 56 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Booking in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Booking by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BKNG opened at $1,897.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,630.56 and a 1 year high of $2,228.99. The company has a market cap of $90.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.27.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $20.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.34 by $3.33. Booking had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $24.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 89.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,060.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,200.00 target price (up from $2,100.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Cowen set a $2,375.00 target price on shares of Booking and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,300.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Booking has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,154.45.

In other news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,030.98, for a total transaction of $599,139.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

