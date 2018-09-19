Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $51.36 Million Holdings in EOG Resources Inc (EOG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 412,754 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.07% of EOG Resources worth $51,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,231,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,530,000. Parkwood LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 5,747 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $750,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in EOG Resources by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 53,020 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EOG shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $147.00 price objective on EOG Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Mizuho started coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Monday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Friday, July 20th. TD Securities started coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.33.

NYSE:EOG opened at $119.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $68.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.11, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. EOG Resources Inc has a 52-week low of $92.71 and a 52-week high of $131.60.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 27.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. research analysts expect that EOG Resources Inc will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 16th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.07%.

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 1,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $209,305.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,809,748.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William R. Thomas sold 57,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.36, for a total value of $6,982,473.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 755,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,445,304.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,721 shares of company stock worth $7,420,827 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

