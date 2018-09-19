Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (PB) Shares Sold by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. reduced its position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,820 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,096 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $10,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PB. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Private Vista LLC acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

PB stock opened at $73.13 on Wednesday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.70 and a 52-week high of $79.20. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.34.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 35.75%. The company had revenue of $190.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Prosperity Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.55%.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director Harrison Stafford II sold 1,900 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $138,643.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,556,919.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leah Henderson sold 1,000 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $76,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,050 shares in the company, valued at $79,894.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on PB. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Prosperity Bancshares to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB).

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.