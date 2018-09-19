ProQR Therapeutics (PRQR) Stock Price Up 11.9%

ProQR Therapeutics NV (NASDAQ:PRQR) rose 11.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.95 and last traded at $22.50. Approximately 28,240 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 913,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.10.

PRQR has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.80.

The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $801.78 million, a P/E ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 0.62.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.15. analysts anticipate that ProQR Therapeutics NV will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRQR. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,426,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 658,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 128,500 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners purchased a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,981,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,763,000 after purchasing an additional 30,831 shares during the last quarter. 34.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR)

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidates include eluforsen, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; QR-313, a dermatology candidate for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa; and QR-421a and QR-411 to treat type 2A Usher syndrome.

