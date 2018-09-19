ProQR Therapeutics (PRQR) Now Covered by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PRQR. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised ProQR Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.80.

ProQR Therapeutics stock opened at $20.20 on Tuesday. ProQR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $22.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. The company has a market capitalization of $801.78 million, a PE ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 0.62.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.15. analysts anticipate that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $1,426,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners acquired a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $365,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 1.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,981,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,763,000 after buying an additional 30,831 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $604,000. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 50.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 90,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 34.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidates include eluforsen, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; QR-313, a dermatology candidate for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa; and QR-421a and QR-411 to treat type 2A Usher syndrome.

