Property Franchise Group PLC (TPFG) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 20th

Property Franchise Group PLC (LON:TPFG) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 20th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Property Franchise Group stock opened at GBX 149 ($1.94) on Wednesday. Property Franchise Group has a 1 year low of GBX 122.50 ($1.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 174 ($2.27).

Property Franchise Group (LON:TPFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 11th. The company reported GBX 5.90 ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Property Franchise Group had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 39.97%.

The Property Franchise Group PLC engages in the sale of residential property franchise business in the United Kingdom. The company provides residential letting, estate agency, and property management services to tenants and landlords. It offers its services under the CJ Hole, Ellis & Co, Ewemove, Martin & Co, Parkers, and Whitegates brands.

