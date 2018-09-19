Professional Planning Raises Position in Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Professional Planning boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,519 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 9.9% of Professional Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Professional Planning’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Family Legacy Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 19,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after buying an additional 9,447 shares during the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,522 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC raised its stake in Apple by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 21,342 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC raised its stake in Apple by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 5,374 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in Apple by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 140,935 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $23,850,000 after buying an additional 57,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $218.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $1,100.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.32. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.16 and a twelve month high of $229.67.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $53.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.43 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 43.50% and a net margin of 21.98%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 15,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.18, for a total value of $2,976,697.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 125,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,821,566.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.79, for a total value of $57,749,196.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 378,400 shares of company stock valued at $81,052,754. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. UBS Group set a $210.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $230.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. New Street Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Apple from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.53.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers to consumers, and small and mid-sized businesses; and education, enterprise, and government customers worldwide. The company also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.

