Private Management Group Inc. Boosts Position in Tenneco Inc (TEN)

Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) by 67.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 397,867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,782 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Tenneco were worth $17,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in Tenneco during the second quarter valued at $147,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Tenneco during the second quarter valued at $176,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Tenneco by 279.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,544 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Tenneco by 44.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,731 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Tenneco during the first quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenneco alerts:

Shares of TEN opened at $43.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.80. Tenneco Inc has a 52 week low of $41.26 and a 52 week high of $65.59.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Tenneco had a return on equity of 48.44% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Tenneco Inc will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. Tenneco’s payout ratio is 14.51%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TEN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Tenneco from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine cut Tenneco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenneco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.75.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Freyman purchased 5,000 shares of Tenneco stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.49 per share, for a total transaction of $222,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,569.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

About Tenneco

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes clean air and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, and other vehicle applications worldwide. The company offers various vehicle emission control products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and after treatment control units.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.