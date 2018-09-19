Primerica (PRI) Stock Price Down 7.7% Following Insider Selling

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) traded down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $115.95 and last traded at $117.10. 868,991 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 321% from the average session volume of 206,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.85.

Specifically, insider William A. Kelly sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.78, for a total value of $158,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,936,184.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director P George Benson sold 311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.35, for a total transaction of $38,361.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,237 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,833.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,356 shares of company stock worth $2,289,459. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Primerica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Primerica in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Primerica to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.15.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.12. Primerica had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $467.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.12%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 838,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000,000 after purchasing an additional 19,142 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 344,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,237,000 after purchasing an additional 12,493 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 5,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 102,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,883,000 after purchasing an additional 45,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Primerica Company Profile (NYSE:PRI)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

