PrairieSky Royalty (PSK) Hits New 1-Year Low at $22.98

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd (TSE:PSK)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$22.98 and last traded at C$23.02, with a volume of 293201 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$23.79.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PSK shares. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of PrairieSky Royalty from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$30.00 to C$29.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$35.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. PrairieSky Royalty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$32.99.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.02. PrairieSky Royalty had a net margin of 43.61% and a return on equity of 5.87%. The company had revenue of C$76.20 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%.

In related news, insider Andrew Phillips bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$24.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,250.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,850 shares of company stock valued at $94,602.

About PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK)

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. engages in crude oil and natural gas businesses in Canada. The company holds royalty interests in properties located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal; and 7.5 million acres of GORR Lands.

