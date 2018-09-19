Power Integrations Inc (POWI) Shares Sold by Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) by 45.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 253,790 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned about 1.03% of Power Integrations worth $22,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 173.8% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 51.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the second quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 62.3% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 4,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Doug Bailey sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total transaction of $35,675.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,843,838.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Balakrishnan S. Iyer sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.51, for a total value of $404,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,842.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,814 shares of company stock worth $864,176. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

POWI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Power Integrations from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Loop Capital began coverage on Power Integrations in a report on Thursday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.20.

POWI opened at $66.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 0.90. Power Integrations Inc has a 1 year low of $60.55 and a 1 year high of $86.60.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $109.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.33 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. analysts predict that Power Integrations Inc will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, liquid-crystal-display monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, light-emitting diode lamps, and other consumer and industrial applications.

