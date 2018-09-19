Powell Industries (POWL) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Shares of POWL stock opened at $36.15 on Tuesday. Powell Industries has a one year low of $22.80 and a one year high of $41.42.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $122.13 million for the quarter. Powell Industries had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 4.35%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of POWL. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Powell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Powell Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Signature Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Powell Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Powell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Powell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

