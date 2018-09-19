Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes $5.60 Million Position in Calyxt Inc (CLXT)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Calyxt Inc (NASDAQ:CLXT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,601,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Calyxt during the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Calyxt during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Calyxt during the 2nd quarter valued at about $342,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Calyxt by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 7,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Calyxt during the 2nd quarter valued at about $833,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Calyxt alerts:

In other news, insider Daniel F. Voytas sold 4,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total value of $72,840.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel F. Voytas sold 4,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $83,708.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,805.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,581 shares of company stock valued at $374,547. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CLXT opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. Calyxt Inc has a one year low of $13.09 and a one year high of $31.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 21.27 and a quick ratio of 21.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.19 million, a PE ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 3.54.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Calyxt had a negative net margin of 7,253.78% and a negative return on equity of 45.34%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. research analysts forecast that Calyxt Inc will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Calyxt in a report on Friday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Calyxt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Calyxt in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calyxt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.04.

Calyxt Company Profile

Calyxt, Inc is a consumer-centric, food and agriculture focused company. It engages in the development of specialty food ingredients, such as healthier oils, high fiber wheat, and food crops with desirable traits, such as herbicide tolerance. The company provides healthier food ingredients for consumers and agriculturally advantageous traits for farmers.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calyxt Inc (NASDAQ:CLXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Calyxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calyxt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.