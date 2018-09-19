Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 460,452 Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (ACRS)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) by 63.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 269,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 460,452 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.87% of Aclaris Therapeutics worth $5,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACRS. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 561.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 5,531 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 5,594.3% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 135,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 132,864 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 518.4% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 7,009 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACRS opened at $14.98 on Wednesday. Aclaris Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $14.11 and a 52 week high of $28.62. The company has a market cap of $473.69 million, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.20.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.04. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,584.99% and a negative return on equity of 49.45%. The company had revenue of $3.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics Inc will post -4.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Tullman bought 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,812.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 163,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,615,199.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen A. Tullman bought 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 170,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,555,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ACRS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $50.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies to address the unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research.

