Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $4.77 Million Position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,532 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.18% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $4,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $1,132,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 212,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 885,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,416,000 after acquiring an additional 50,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 10,478 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEB. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

Shares of NYSE:PEB opened at $36.76 on Wednesday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52 week low of $32.73 and a 52 week high of $41.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $206.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is currently 59.14%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (?REIT?) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 28 hotels, with a total of 6,973 guest rooms. The Company owns hotels located in 9 states and the District of Columbia, including: Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Minneapolis, Minnesota; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

