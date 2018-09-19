PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 10,165 Shares of Brink’s (BCO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,165 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Brink’s by 36.3% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,369,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,210,000 after acquiring an additional 364,925 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brink’s by 20.8% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,293,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,127,000 after acquiring an additional 222,867 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Brink’s by 23.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Brink’s in the second quarter valued at about $611,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Brink’s by 5.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,015,000 after acquiring an additional 5,927 shares in the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BCO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on Brink’s from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. TheStreet upgraded Brink’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Brink’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.67.

In other news, insider Amit Zukerman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.41, for a total transaction of $397,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Ronald James Domanico bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.45 per share, for a total transaction of $138,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BCO opened at $69.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.74. Brink’s has a 12 month low of $67.57 and a 12 month high of $88.10.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Brink’s had a positive return on equity of 46.24% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $850.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Brink’s will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.80%.

About Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services worldwide. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

