PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.33 Million Position in Owens Corning (OC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,960 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 162,089 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 2,016.9% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter worth $232,000.

In other news, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,514 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $88,523.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,124,332.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OC opened at $58.79 on Wednesday. Owens Corning has a one year low of $55.39 and a one year high of $96.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.97.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.28). Owens Corning had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OC shares. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.11.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential and commercial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

