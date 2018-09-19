PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.26 Million Position in MasTec, Inc. (MTZ)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,871 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,446 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MasTec during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasTec during the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. 82.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MasTec alerts:

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $42.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.82. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.83 and a 1-year high of $55.53.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. equities analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MasTec in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $51.00 price objective on MasTec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of MasTec in a report on Friday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.08.

In other MasTec news, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 10,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,884,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 20.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, and utility infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

See Also: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.