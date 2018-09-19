PJT Partners (PJT) Rating Increased to C at TheStreet

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PJT. Bank of America cut shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $62.00 target price on shares of PJT Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Shares of NYSE PJT opened at $52.83 on Monday. PJT Partners has a 52 week low of $35.53 and a 52 week high of $61.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31 and a beta of 0.36.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.20. PJT Partners had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $130.67 million during the quarter. research analysts forecast that PJT Partners will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of PJT Partners by 78.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,851,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,864,000 after buying an additional 816,714 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 18.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,495,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,827,000 after purchasing an additional 235,094 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 176.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 846,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,173,000 after purchasing an additional 539,716 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 37.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 705,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,656,000 after purchasing an additional 192,500 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 15.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 397,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,202,000 after purchasing an additional 54,529 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc provides various strategic advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

