Pivotal Software Expected to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share (PVTL)

Pivotal Software (NASDAQ:PVTL) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for Pivotal Software in a report issued on Wednesday, September 12th. KeyCorp analyst A. Kurtz now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.09). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pivotal Software’s FY2019 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS.
Pivotal Software (NASDAQ:PVTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $164.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.12 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of PVTL stock opened at $20.22 on Monday. Pivotal Software has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $31.24.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Pivotal Software in the second quarter valued at $232,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pivotal Software in the second quarter valued at $252,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pivotal Software in the second quarter valued at $260,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Pivotal Software in the second quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Pivotal Software in the second quarter valued at $341,000.
Pivotal Software Company Profile
Pivotal Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated solution that combines a cloud-native application platform and services in the United States. Its cloud-native platform, Pivotal Cloud Foundry (PCF), accelerates and streamlines software development by reducing the complexity of building, deploying, and operating modern applications.
