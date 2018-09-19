Pivotal Software Expected to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share (PVTL)

Pivotal Software (NASDAQ:PVTL) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for Pivotal Software in a report issued on Wednesday, September 12th. KeyCorp analyst A. Kurtz now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.09). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pivotal Software’s FY2019 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Get Pivotal Software alerts:

Pivotal Software (NASDAQ:PVTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $164.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.12 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pivotal Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pivotal Software from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on Pivotal Software from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Pivotal Software from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.18.

Shares of PVTL stock opened at $20.22 on Monday. Pivotal Software has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $31.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Pivotal Software in the second quarter valued at $232,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pivotal Software in the second quarter valued at $252,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pivotal Software in the second quarter valued at $260,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Pivotal Software in the second quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Pivotal Software in the second quarter valued at $341,000.

Pivotal Software Company Profile

Pivotal Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated solution that combines a cloud-native application platform and services in the United States. Its cloud-native platform, Pivotal Cloud Foundry (PCF), accelerates and streamlines software development by reducing the complexity of building, deploying, and operating modern applications.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Pivotal Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pivotal Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.