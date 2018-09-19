Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $2.38 Million Position in Alphabet Inc Class C (GOOG)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 8.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet Inc Class C were worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IMS Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C by 2.9% in the second quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 1,465 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C by 13.8% in the second quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 347 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C by 1.9% in the second quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 2,229 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C by 1.0% in the second quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 4,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,870,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C by 6.3% in the first quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet Inc Class C alerts:

In other Alphabet Inc Class C news, Director Ann Mather sold 24 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,100.00, for a total transaction of $26,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,057,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 5,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,177.36, for a total value of $6,699,178.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,547,262.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,362 shares of company stock valued at $93,820,708. Company insiders own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,161.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $816.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet Inc Class C has a 52 week low of $909.70 and a 52 week high of $1,273.89.

Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $11.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.66 by $2.09. The business had revenue of $32.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. Alphabet Inc Class C had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.01 earnings per share.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Alphabet Inc Class C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a report on Friday, June 1st. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a report on Friday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,255.72.

Alphabet Inc Class C Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Inc Class C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet Inc Class C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.